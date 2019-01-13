Capitals' Lars Eller: Sits out practice
Eller took a maintenance day Sunday due to an upper-body injury, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's unclear when Eller suffered this injury, but he dished out a pair of hits during Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The Capitals are likely just exercising caution ahead of back-to-back games starting Monday versus the Blues. Keep an eye on Eller's status ahead of the contest, as Nic Dowd could bump up to the third line if he can't go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...