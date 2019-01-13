Eller took a maintenance day Sunday due to an upper-body injury, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It's unclear when Eller suffered this injury, but he dished out a pair of hits during Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The Capitals are likely just exercising caution ahead of back-to-back games starting Monday versus the Blues. Keep an eye on Eller's status ahead of the contest, as Nic Dowd could bump up to the third line if he can't go.