Eller (lower body) participated in Thursday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller has missed the last two games with the injury but was able to return to practice on the third line between Conor Sheary and Richard Panik. The 31-year-old's status for Friday's showdown with the Rangers has yet to be confirmed, but the fact that he was skating in his usual spot is a good indication that his absence is not likely to last much longer. The 13th overall pick of the Blues in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft has posted five goals and 12 points in 22 games this season.