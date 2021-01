Eller (upper body) is on the ice for Saturday's morning skate in a non-contact sweater, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Eller won't be available for Saturday's game against Boston, but if he's able to ditch his non-contact sweater Sunday, he could return for Monday's rematch with the Bruins. The 31-year-old pivot has picked up two points through seven contests this campaign.