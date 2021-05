Eller (lower body) took part in Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller was injured in the second period of Monday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2 and did not return, but it appears he may be able to suit up for Wednesday's Game 3. Further updates are expected prior to puck drop and -- should he return-- the 30-year-old's place in the lineup could be affected by the possible return of Evgeny Kuznetsov (not injury related).