Capitals' Lars Eller: Steps up with three points
Eller scored a goal and dished out two assists Wednesday, helping his team even the series with a 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.
With Evgeny Kuznetsov injured (upper body), Eller picked up the slack when his team needed it most. The Dane played a role in all three Washington goals, notching the primary assist on two goals and jamming the Capitals' first goal into an open net with Marc-Andre Fleury out of position. It's Eller's third three-point game of the playoffs, and he's showing a tendency to step up when the Capitals need a boost outside of their big guns. Eller can be a feast-or-famine player, but he's good value because of the chance for his games like Wednesday's
