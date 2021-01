Eller (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

That Eller is able to take the ice at all is certainly positive news after he went headfirst into the boards late in Jan. 26's 3-2 win over the Islanders. The absence of any contact does not bode well for the Danish center's chances to return for Monday's rematch against the Bruins, but further clarification is expected after the morning skate.