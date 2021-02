Eller (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Rangers, NHL.com's Mike Vogel reports.

Eller has been skating in a non-contact jersey recently, but he'll need to be cleared to participate in a full practice before rejoining the lineup. T.J. Oshie will continue to fill in on Washington's second line until Eller or Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) is ready to return.