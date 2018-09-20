Eller (lower body) has yet to be given the green light to suit up in a preseason contest, but could make his debut against Carolina on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Even if Eller is still held out Friday, it appears he should be ready in time to play against the Blues on Tuesday. The center set career highs last season in goals (18), points (38) and shots (161) on his way to lifting the Stanley Cup.