Capitals' Lars Eller: Stuffs home 14th goal of year
Eller scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Eller deposited a Carl Hagelin rebound in the second period to draw the Capitals to within 5-2. After recently enduring an eight-game goal drought, Eller has since found the net three times over his last four games. With 14 goals in 56 games, he's already surpassed the 13 he scored a season ago and his 33 points are five short of his career high.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.