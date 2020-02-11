Eller scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Eller deposited a Carl Hagelin rebound in the second period to draw the Capitals to within 5-2. After recently enduring an eight-game goal drought, Eller has since found the net three times over his last four games. With 14 goals in 56 games, he's already surpassed the 13 he scored a season ago and his 33 points are five short of his career high.