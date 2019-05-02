Eller will join Team Denmark at the 2019 IIHF World Championships.

Eller was not expected to join his country's effort at the upcoming tournament in Slovakia after revealing he had been injured during the NHL playoffs in April, but he's apparently healthy enough to resume playing. The 29-year-old center posted 13 goals and 36 points in 81 regular season games for the Capitals in 2018-19 and will be a key figure for the Danish side.