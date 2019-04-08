Eller (upper body) was given a maintenance day Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Todd Reirden indicated Eller started Monday's practice, but given that the Capitals are not in action again until Thursday, the team elected to give him the day off. The Danish center is expected to be ready for Game 1 against the Hurricanes, but those in playoff fantasy formats should check back for further updates over the coming days.