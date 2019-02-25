Eller recorded a power-play assist and two penalty minutes while logging 16:02 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

The helper gives Eller a goal and five points in his last nine games as Washington's third line is beginning to heat up. However, with just 27 points and a minus-11 rating in 62 games, the Danish center can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats unless he can become a more consistent scoring threat.