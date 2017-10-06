Eller had an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

The Danish pivot made a nifty touch pass to Brett Connolly on the Capitals' first goal of the season. With Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams playing elsewhere, the Capitals need more production from the 28-year-old center and Thursday's effort is a good start. He's worth owning in deeper formats and should garner some value in standard formats if he can produce consistently and earn some power-play time.