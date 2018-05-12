Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies on power play in Game 1 win
Eller struck on the power play for the Capitals' fourth goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Lightning to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Eller concentrated on the puck's whereabouts following a T.J. Oshie shot that was deflected by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, with Eller ultimately brushing twine for his fourth goal and eighth point of these playoffs. A top-six pivot, the Dane has a chance to help the club to its first-ever Stanley Cup championship before his new five-year, $17.5 million deal officially kicks in.
