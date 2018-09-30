Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies two assists Sunday
Eller registered two assists and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.
The Danish center also won eight of 12 faceoffs which should help him ease some of the defensive burden added by the loss of Jay Beagle in free agency. Eller was a marvel for the Capitals during the postseason with seven goals and 18 points in 24 playoff games. Reunited with Andre Burakovsky and Brett Connolly on the third line, the 29-year-old could be a sneaky play in deeper formats coming off a career-high 38 points in 2017-18.
