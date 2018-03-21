Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies two helpers Tuesday
Eller recorded two assists and a plus-1 rating during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
Eller has been clicking well in recent outings with three goals and five points in his last six games. The Danish center has seen his offensive role increase while Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) is on the injured list and has some sleeper value in standard formats as long as Kuznetsov is on the mend, so pick him up if you're in need of a playoff boost.
