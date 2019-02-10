Eller recorded a goal, an assist and three shots while winning seven of 13 faceoffs taken during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Eller now has a goal and four points in his last seven games centering a third line that was absolutely dominant in Saturday's losing effort. The 29-year-old Dane has seven goals and 24 points in 54 games and is only relevant to those in deeper fantasy formats.

