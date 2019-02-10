Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies two points Saturday
Eller recorded a goal, an assist and three shots while winning seven of 13 faceoffs taken during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Eller now has a goal and four points in his last seven games centering a third line that was absolutely dominant in Saturday's losing effort. The 29-year-old Dane has seven goals and 24 points in 54 games and is only relevant to those in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: In lineup versus Canucks•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Not playing Sunday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Further evaluation set for Saturday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Dishes helper before injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...