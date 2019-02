Eller recorded a goal, an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Eller also won just four of 17 faceoffs taken, but has now managed a goal and five points in his last four games. The Danish center is worth a look in deeper formats as long as Washington's third line continues to tear up the score sheet, but expect the first-round pick from the 2007 NHL Entry Draft to cool down at some point.