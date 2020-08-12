Coach Todd Reirden said Wednesday that he expects Eller (personal) to return to the lineup for Friday's Game 2 matchup against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Eller missed Wednesday's Game 1 after he left the bubble to witness the birth of his child. The forward continues to work through healthy and safety protocols to return to the team, but as this news suggests, he could be nearing a return. If and when Eller is granted clearance to return to the lineup, he'll likely bump Travis Boyd or Nic Dowd out of the lineup at center.