Eller bagged a pair of assists in Tuesdays 5-2 win over the Wild.

The two-assist performance ended a four-game pointless streak for Eller, who now has three goals and 10 points on the year. Coming off a career-high 38 points in 2017-18, Eller is tracking towards eclipsing that this season. Meanwhile, the Capitals' forward led all players with 7:49 of ice time on the penalty kill.