Eller picked up two assists with two shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

He's now got eight points (five goals, three assists) over his last nine games, although Eller played only 10:27 on Wednesday -- his lowest ice time of the season. The 28-year-old is now only five points shy of his previous career high of 30, and barring a disastrous second half he should easily be able to set a new personal best.