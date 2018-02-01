Capitals' Lars Eller: Two assists in Wednesday's win
Eller picked up two assists with two shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
He's now got eight points (five goals, three assists) over his last nine games, although Eller played only 10:27 on Wednesday -- his lowest ice time of the season. The 28-year-old is now only five points shy of his previous career high of 30, and barring a disastrous second half he should easily be able to set a new personal best.
