Capitals' Lars Eller: Two helpers in OT win
Eller picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
He also chipped in four shots and a blocked shot. After St. Louis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Eller helped rally the troops, setting up Alex Ovechkin late in the first period and then Dmitry Orlov with the man advantage in the second to tie things up. The 30-year-old center has never scored more than 38 points in a season, so while the quick start is nice, Eller isn't likely to emerge as a primary source of offense for the Caps this season.
