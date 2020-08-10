Eller (personal) is not certain to play Game One against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Pell notes that, although Eller could be out of the coronavirus testing protocol as early as Wednesday morning after exiting the Toronto bubble for the birth of his second child, at that point it will have been a week since he last skated and there are potential conditioning concerns. Expect further updates prior to puck drop at 3pm, but Travis Boyd would likely fill in for the Danish center on the third line if the latter is not ready to return to action.