Muggli was the 52nd overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Muggli was a regular in the top Swiss league this past season, which combined with appearances in countless international tournaments for his home country have given scouts plenty of looks at him over the years. Muggli is a bit of a tweener. He doesn't have enough offense to his game to project as a power-play option and while he plays hard, he's still only about 170 pounds at the moment, making it difficult for him to log heavy defensive minutes. The hope is that Muggli can add 15-20 pounds of muscle to his frame and still maintain his elusiveness and smarts. He seems like to spend at least the next year or two in Switzerland.