O'Brien was promoted from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

O'Brien is off to a slow start for the Bears this season, as he has just two points in nine minor-league games. The center will now get a chance to make his 2017-18 debut, although coach Barry Trotz may just utilize him as an emergency depth option against the Islanders on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Anthony Peluso was sent down to the AHL.