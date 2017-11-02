Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Called up from minors
O'Brien was promoted from AHL Hershey on Thursday.
O'Brien is off to a slow start for the Bears this season, as he has just two points in nine minor-league games. The center will now get a chance to make his 2017-18 debut, although coach Barry Trotz may just utilize him as an emergency depth option against the Islanders on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Anthony Peluso was sent down to the AHL.
