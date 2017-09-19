Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Dealing with lower-body injury
O'Brien did not practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
O'Brien likely sustained the injury during Washington's loss to New Jersey on Monday night. With the young pivot already facing an uphill battle to make the Opening Night roster, this is certainly not the setback he needed, so he'll look to get healthy as quickly as possible in order to get back on the ice and continue his quest.
