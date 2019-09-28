Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Dealing with upper-body issue
O'Brien didn't practice Saturday due to an upper-body injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
O'Brien suffered his injury during his fight with St. Louis' Jordan Nolan in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues. The 25-year-old forward hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18 and will be sent to AHL Hershey once healthy.
