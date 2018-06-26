Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Given qualifying offer
O'Brien received a qualifying offer Monday.
O'Brien logged three games for the Capitals in 2017-18 and logged five penalty minutes. The rugged 24-year-old is likely ticketed for another season in the minors for 2018-19.
