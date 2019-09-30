O'Brien was waived by the Capitals for the purpose of reassignment Monday.

O'Brien scored a goal and dropped the gloves once through three preseason contests, but he didn't do enough to secure a roster spot. The 25-year-old will likely clear waivers and continue to be a physical threat for AHL Hershey, where he racked up 118 PIM in 74 games last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories