Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Heading to minors
O'Brien was waived by the Capitals for the purpose of reassignment Monday.
O'Brien scored a goal and dropped the gloves once through three preseason contests, but he didn't do enough to secure a roster spot. The 25-year-old will likely clear waivers and continue to be a physical threat for AHL Hershey, where he racked up 118 PIM in 74 games last year.
