O'Brien signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Monday.

The 24-year-old has spent most of his pro career with AHL Hershey, posting 15 goals, 28 points and 118 penalty minutes in 74 games during the 2018-19 season. The Nova Scotia native has an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the Capitals come training camp if there's significant roster turnover during the offseason, but he's a negligible fantasy asset until he can garner a consistent role in the NHL.