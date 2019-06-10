Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Inks extension with Capitals
O'Brien signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Monday.
The 24-year-old has spent most of his pro career with AHL Hershey, posting 15 goals, 28 points and 118 penalty minutes in 74 games during the 2018-19 season. The Nova Scotia native has an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the Capitals come training camp if there's significant roster turnover during the offseason, but he's a negligible fantasy asset until he can garner a consistent role in the NHL.
More News
-
Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Subjected to waivers Saturday•
-
Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Faces make-or-break camp•
-
Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Settles on new contract•
-
Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Elects to go to arbitration•
-
Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Given qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...