Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Promoted to top level
The Capitals recalled O'Brien from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Evgeny Kuznetzov (undisclosed) and Nic Dowd (lower body) are both considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Buffalo, so O'Brien will be on hand in case they're both unavailable. The 25-year-old forward has notched three points in nine AHL appearances this season.
