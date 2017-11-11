Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Capitals reassigned O'Brien to AHL Hershey on Saturday.
O'Brien drew into three games during his stay with the big club, but he only averaged just 6:55 of ice time during those contests, so his demotion doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old forward projects to remain with AHL Hershey for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.
