The Capitals reassigned O'Brien to AHL Hershey on Saturday.

O'Brien drew into three games during his stay with the big club, but he only averaged just 6:55 of ice time during those contests, so his demotion doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old forward projects to remain with AHL Hershey for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories