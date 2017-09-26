Washington waived O'Brien (lower body) on Tuesday.

O'Brien was dealing with a minor lower-body ailment last week, but his placement on waivers indicates he's fully recovered from that injury. The 23-year-old forward was decent in the minors last season, notching 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 64 games with AHL Hershey, but he likely won't ever hold a regular spot in an NHL club's lineup.