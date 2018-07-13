Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Settles on new contract
O'Brien signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Friday. The total value of the deal is $1.3 million.
O'Brien avoids arbitration by penning this contract. The depth center has been limited to 17 NHL games since the start of the 2014-15 campaign, but the Capitals lost Jay Beagle to the Canucks through free agency which seemingly brings O'Brien one step closer to a notable role at the top level.
