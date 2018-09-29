Capitals' Liam O'Brien: Subjected to waivers Saturday
O'Brien was placed on waivers for the purposes of loan to AHL-Hershey on Saturday
O'Brien had a shot to stick with the Caps after a decent training camp and an injury to Travis Boyd (lower body) opened the door for the Capitals to roster another natural centerman to start the season, but that role appears to have gone to Jayson Megna. The burly forward will report to AHL-Hershey should he pass through waivers unclaimed.
