The Capitals assigned O'Brien to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

O'Brien will head back to minors now that Nic Dowd (lower body) is good to go. The 25-year-old pivot didn't draw into a game during this NHL stint. He finished last season with 28 points and 118 PIM in 74 AHL games, and he'll continue playing a meaningful minor-league role.

