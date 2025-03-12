Thompson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

The teams traded goals at a high rate in the first and third periods, and the Capitals came away with just enough more on offense to give Thompson his third straight win. He's allowed 10 goals in that span, and he's given up three or more tallies in seven of his nine outings since the start of February. That slip in performance hasn't hurt his record (28-4-5), but his GAA is up to 2.36 with a .916 save percentage over 37 appearances. The Capitals will likely continue alternating starts between Thompson and Charlie Lindgren -- look for Lindgren to play Thursday against the Kings while Thompson is tentatively on track for a Saturday matinee start in San Jose.