Thompson stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter with 58 seconds left in the game.

Thompson allowed a tally in the first period at even strength and in the third period on the power play. By the time the Bruins added a third goal, Thompson was already on the bench and Washington was pushing for an equalizer with an extra attacker. Thompson went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 43 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He'll aim to clinch his first win of the season in a road matchup against the Islanders on Saturday.