Thompson made 18 saves in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The game was closer than the final score makes it seem, as the Capitals were clinging to a 3-2 lead until a wild final three minutes of the third period, and while he wasn't too busy Thompson did enough to secure the victory. It's his first win since Nov. 10, after a bumpy three-outing stretch in which the 29-year-old netminder allowed 11 goals on just 57 shots. Thompson's numbers should begin to improve once Washington's blue line gets healthier, with both Rasmus Sandin (knee) and Vincent Desharnais (abdomen) inching closer to returns, but so far in 2026-27 he has a shaky 3.39 GAA and .877 save percentage to go with his 8-6-0 record.