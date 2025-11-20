Thompson made 26 saves in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

The Capitals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, and while the visitors kept things close -- the final score got padded by a couple empty-netters -- Thompson did enough to ensure the lead never slip away. The 28-year-old netminder has been alternating good outings and shakier ones in November, going 3-2-1 in six starts with a 2.65 GAA and .902 save percentage.