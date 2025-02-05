Thompson turned aside 31 of 34 shots faced during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Thompson has faced two of the league's best in Winnipeg and Florida in his last two outings and has surrendered eight goals on 63 shots during that span. The 27-year-old was a surprise start Tuesday given that Washington has employed a fairly strict rotation between Thompson and Charlie Lindgren to this point in the season, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on the workload to see if this was an aberration or an indication that Thompson may be on tap for a larger share of the workload moving forward.