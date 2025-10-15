Thompson made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Jake Guentzel beat him five-hole on a one-timer from the right hash marks in the first. And Brayden Point tipped a Victor Hedman point shot on the power play early in the third to push the Bolts out in front, as least temporarily. In three starts this season, Thompson has put up two wins and is riding a 2.01 GAA and .921 save percentage. He's allowed exactly two goals in all three games played.