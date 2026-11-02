Thompson stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Minnesota's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson surrendered two goals in the opening six minutes but kept Washington within striking distance until Maxim Shabanov's late power-play tally. The netminder finished with an .857 save percentage as the Capitals' three-game winning streak ended. Despite the disappointing outing, Thompson's established starting role and Washington's competitive roster should continue providing substantial fantasy value. His uneven record may raise eyebrows, though. He's gone 5-4-0 with a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine starts.