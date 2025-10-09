Thompson stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter with 58 seconds left in the game.

Thompson was beaten in the first period at even strength and in the third period on the power play. By the time the Bruins added a third goal, Thompson was already on the bench and Washington was pushing for an equalizer with an extra attacker. Thompson went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 43 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He'll aim to clinch his first win of the season in a road matchup against the Islanders on Saturday.