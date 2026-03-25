Thompson stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period.

Thompson did everything he could to keep the Capitals in the game, but the offense wasn't at its best and couldn't score past Joel Hofer, who had a 21-save shutout. Thompson has dropped his last two games, but he remains a solid contributor in fantasy when looking past his win-loss record. He has yet to allow more than three goals in a game since the Olympic break, going 5-4-2 with a 2.10 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage over that span.