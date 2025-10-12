Thompson made 34 of 36 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Thompson grabbed his first win of the 2025-26 season and kept Washington's net tidy for the first 38 minutes. The Capitals ran into penalty trouble near the end of the second period and into the third, as the only two goals that Thompson conceded were on power plays for the Islanders. With the win, the 28-year-old netminder has a 1-1-0 record, a 2.03 GAA and a .930 save percentage across his two starts this season. Thompson exploded onto the scene in fantasy last season with 31 wins, a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 43 contests. If he can defend the crease with consistency and the Capitals experience the same success they saw a year ago, Thompson could have another top-ten fantasy season among goaltenders. However, he will likely split starts with Charlie Lindgren throughout the season, limiting Thompson's fantasy ceiling unless he can run away with the 1A starting role.