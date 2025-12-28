Thompson stopped 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

The 28-year-old netminder has coughed up 10 goals on 60 shots while losing his prior two starts, but Thompson looked a little sharper Saturday, as New Jersey held a lead for less than two minutes over the course of the game. Thompson's erratic December has still resulted in strong numbers, and through nine starts this month he's gone 4-3-2 with a 2.61 GAA and .919 save percentage.