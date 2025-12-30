Capitals' Logan Thompson: Can't hold late lead Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson turned aside 24 of 28 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The Capitals grabbed a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Thompson couldn't make it stick. The 28-year-old netminder has lost three of his last four starts, and through 10 outings in December he's managed a 4-4-2 record with a 2.76 GAA and .914 save percentage.
