Thompson made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He allowed four goals.

The Bolts shocked Thompson and the Caps right out of the gate Tuesday. They scored at 2:11 and were up 3-0 by the 13:11 mark. Thompson has lost his last two games and allowed eight goals in that span. His 7-6-0 record, 3.23 GAA and .885 save percentage are a distance from his excellence last year (31-21-6, 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage). Thompson remains squarely in the driver's seat in the Washington net; Charlie Lindgren has started just five games while Thompson has started in the blue paint 14 times.