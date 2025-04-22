Thompson stopped 33 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The 28-year-old netminder returned from an upper-body injury that had sidelined him since April 2 and blanked Montreal through the first two periods, only for the Habs to strike twice in the third to force OT. Thompson was still rewarded for his efforts when Alex Ovechkin potted the winner. A healthy Thompson will be crucial to the Capitals' chances of advancing after he posted a 31-6-6 record with a 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage during the regular season. He should be back between the pipes for Game 2 on Wednesday.